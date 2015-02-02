Clive Palmer's Businesses Donated Around $26 Million To The Palmer United Party Electoral Campaign

PUP leader Clive Palmer. Picture: Bloomberg

Donation disclosures for political parties in the 2013-2014 financial year are out.

The Palmer United Party’s total receipts add up to $28,827,604. It’s the first time the AEC has published PUP’s funding disclosure figures since the party was registered in July 2013.

Here are the top donors:

Palmer owns Queensland Nickel, Minerology, Palmer Leisure Australia and Palmer Coolum. That means the only major donations the PUP received, outside of the Australian Electoral Commission, came from Palmer himself.

Of particular note is the donation from Minerology. Palmer is currently embroiled in a bitter legal dispute with Chinese government-owned company CITIC Pacific, who accuse him of funneling $12 million of their money, which was supposed to help Minerology pay running costs for a West Australian port, into PUP’s coffers.

Donations under $12,400 do not need to be registered.

According to the AEC, Labor received $78.2 million over the financial year and the Liberals pulled in $125 million.

The Greens’ received $21.36 million and the Nationals received $12 million.

