Clive Palmer's Bid To Stop Votes Being Counted In Fairfax Has Been Thrown Out Of Federal Court

Photo: Getty Images

The Federal Court has thrown out Clive Palmer’s bid to stop counting at two polling booths in the sunshine coast electorate of Fairfax.

AAP reports Federal Court Judge John Dowset ruled against an injunction, though agreed the Australian Electoral Commission had made an error in sorting some votes.

Palmer sought the injunction after a labelling mishap on election night meant 760 votes were recorded as being from the Buderim polling booth instead of Coolum Beach.

The colourful businessman had repeatedly claimed the AEC is biased against him, and the election is unfair. He has said he will take legal action against the agency even if he wins the seat.

Palmer was just over 300 votes ahead of the Liberal National Party candidate Ted O’Brien on Tuesday morning.

Read more here.

Now read: Clive Palmer Says He’ll Still Be Involved In His Businesses If He Does Enter Parliament



Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.