Clive Palmer Wins The Seat Of Fairfax By 36 Votes

Getty/ Stefan Postles

Businessman turned politician Clive Palmer has narrowly won the seat of Fairfax by just 36 votes.

The Australian Electoral Commission announced the result this afternoon however the slim margin will automatically mean a recount, an action which will be sure to please Palmer.

Earlier in the week Palmer accused authorities of tampering and complained about ‘irregularities’ in the count, reports the SMH.

“I’ll formally request a recount in the seat of Fairfax due to evidence of tampering of the ballots and discrepancies with the count,” Palmer said.

