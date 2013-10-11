Clive Palmer Will Block New Laws Unless He Gets More Party Resources Than The Rules Say He Should

Photo: Getty/Chris Hyde

Clive Palmer — the businessman who started his own political party — has said that unless he gets as much government funding as the Greens, Prime Minister Tony Abbott won’t be able to pass any laws through the Upper House.

Parties are awarded staff and taxpayer-funded resources depending on how many seats they hold.

Palmer told Fairfax Media his party deserves more money as it looks set to hold the balance of power in the Senate, after signing a voting bloc deal with senator-elect Ricky Muir, from the Motoring Enthusiast Party yesterday.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott later dismissed the comments, saying there were rules which decided exactly how much money and staff parties were awarded, and then this is what Palmer said:

“Fine, then he won’t get any legislation through. None at all.”

Palmer thinks he should get as many staff and as much resources as the Greens had when they held the balance of power so that he can scrutinise legislation.

When they held the balance the Greens had more than twice as many seats as Palmer does now.

