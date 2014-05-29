Clive Palmer Was Caught At A Secret Dinner With Malcolm Turnbull And Martin Parkinson

PUP leader Clive Palmer (Photo: Bloomberg)

Clive Palmer has been spotted leaving a Canberra restaurant with the communications minister and the head of Treasury, ahead of the Government’s fierce battle to get the budget through the Senate.

The Daily Telegraph says Malcolm Turnbull confirmed the budget was on the agenda as he left the Wild Duck at 10.30pm last night.

Treasury secretary Martin Parkinson went out the back door, according to the report.

“The Budget is a topic of conversation everywhere,” Turnbull said.

“There really is not much to say, we have had a pleasant dinner and a good chat.”

Palmer’s bloc of four senators will be crucial if the Government wants to get its tough budget measures through the Upper House.

The mining magnate turned politician had earlier left the annual minerals week dinner, saying he was off to meet some “party faithful.”

When asked if Turnbull — and two more unidentified diners — were the people he was referring to, he jokingly said: “I just ran into them.”

