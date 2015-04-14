Clive Palmer takes crocodile off the menu after one bites a man at his resort golf course

A crocodile lies in wait on a golf course. Photo: Getty Images

A man playing at Queensland MP Clive Palmer’s Sea Reef golf course in Port Douglas, was bitten on the leg by a crocodile yesterday afternoon.

The man, aged 75, was taken to the Mossman District Hospital in a stable condition.

Detective James Coate told the ABC, the man “landed his ball near the water and as he’s done that he disturbed a 1.2-metre crocodile.”

“When he went up to the crocodile it’s bitten him on the left calf.”

Following the incident, course owner Clive Palmer took to Twitter to wish the “well-known” man well.

I would like to wish the well-known local man who was attacked by a crocodile in Port Douglas this afternoon a speedy recovery. — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) April 13, 2015

He added that he was taking crocodile off the menu at all Palmer resorts.

Crocodile has been removed from all menus at Palmer properties following today's incident with a member of our Port Douglas Golf Course — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) April 13, 2015

This isn’t the first time a crocodile has disturbed play at the Port Douglas course. In January, one of the reptilian residents held up play between the 11th and 12th holes.

Image: Palmer Sea Reef Golf Course – Facebook.

This latest mishap comes a month after the 9-metre “Jeff”, the motorised T-Rex, caught fire and burnt, leaving only its steel skeleton, at Palmer’s Coolum Resort.

