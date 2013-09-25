Clive Palmer Says He Could Commute To Canberra On His Jet Everyday If He Is Elected To The Lower House

Photo: Getty/Chris Hyde

Clive Palmer, the colourful businessman who set up his own political party says he could commute to Canberra on his jet if he is elected to the Lower House.

“I don’t want to stay in the police barracks with the Prime Minister,” Palmer said, a reference to Tony Abbott’s decision to stay at a Federal Police facility while The Lodge is renovated.

Palmer is 36 votes ahead of the Liberal National Candidate Ted O’Brien in the race for the Sunshine Coast seat of Fairfax, which he contested as a candidate for his own Palmer United Party.

Today on ABC Radio Palmer said he would find somewhere to stay in Canberra as his first act if elected, but that he could always just fly down on his private plane.

“I suppose I want to find a flat in Canberra – somewhere nice and comfortable to stay.”

“I can always fly down in the morning on my jet and fly back at night – like anyone else, I can go to and from work every day.”

Palmer said flying to work would help him keep in touch with his constituents. “You’ve got to remember the most important thing is to support the people who elected you and I was elected by the people of Fairfax.”

After the Palmer United Party’s Jacqui Lambie claimed a Tasmanian senate seat, based on preference predictions Palmer could hold the balance of power in the upper house.

