Clive Palmer Says ASIO Has Him Under Surveillance

Clive Palmer certainly brings a fresh angle to Australian politics but his latest outburst suggests Parliament’s billionaire might be a little paranoid – not to mention not very IT savvy.

News.com.au reports that Palmer has installed his own computers in Parliament to:

Guard against the prying eyes of ASIO spies, declaring “all the phones and all the computers are tapped”

While ASIO said that it doesn’t have “the resources, the need, or the inclination”, it hasn’t stopped Palmer ensuring he uses only his own – not taxpayer funded – mobiles phones to, according to News, guarantee the “integrity” of his phone calls.

One positive aspect of Palmer’s paranoia is that he won’t breach any Parliamentary entitlements rules about the use of public equipment if he needs to conduct business while in the House.

