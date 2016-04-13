Clive Palmer was 'in a panic' when he transferred $43 million out of Queensland Nickel in a single day

Photo by Stefan Postles/Getty Images

All of these payments were made on 29 November 2012:

The payments are listed in the report of FTI Consulting, the administrators of Clive Palmer’s Queensland Nickel business. Yesterday they described Palmer as treating the company as his “piggy bank”, with payments totalling some $224 million moving out of the business and only around $22 million of that being repaid.

The SCI Le Coeur De L Ocean is his wife’s Anna’s account, while Alexander Sokolov is her father. Hedley Thomas reports at The Australian that Bednova Evgenia is believed to be one of Anna’s relatives.

From The Oz:

The Australian can reveal, however, that Palmer was in a panic and highly agitated when he instructed the transfers on November 29, 2012. A confidante recalled him being “absolutely paranoid — more so than usual” around this time because of something he believed he had discovered. But what was it? Palmer believed that the Queensland government, led by then premier Campbell Newman, was secretly planning to imprison him and imminently confiscate his assets.

