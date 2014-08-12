Clive Palmer's Queensland Parliamentary Leader Quit Over 'Boys' Culture'

Queensland’s Palmer United Party parliamentary leader MP Alex Douglas has resigned, saying he won’t support the “jobs for the boys” culture that he claims exists within the party.

“I publicly stated there was a culture in the LNP, and there still is, of looking after mates and relatives, and that I do not support these flawed ideas,” Douglas said.

“I cannot support, nor will I endorse, actions taken that defeat principles that I strongly adhere to… I do not support ‘jobs for the boys’.”

The member for the Gold Coast seat of Gaven left the Liberal National Party (LNP) in November 2012, following a dispute over his removal from membership of parliamentary committees. He joined the PUP in April 2013.

Palmer did not seem too distraught by the Queensland MP’s resignation and said Douglas had been attempting to merge his party with Katter’s Australian Party (KAP) over the last year.

“Bob Katter is his uncle and blood is thicker than water,” Palmer said.

There’s more here.

