Clive Palmer Is Making His Staff Sign A Confidentiality Agreement: Report

Getty Images/file

Clive Palmer is making his staff at his dinosaur resort in Queensland promise not to disclose anything about the business to the media, after a series of leaks.

According to The Australian, the member for Fairfax called in lawyers so staff could have the documents signed before his maiden speech to Parliament.

Here is a line from the contract, which was obtained by The Aus:

“You must not make any statement to the press or any media concerning Us or any one of Us, without the prior written consent of Clive Palmer.”

