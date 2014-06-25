Clive Palmer Is About To Reveal Whether He'll Support The Carbon Tax Repeal

Clive Palmer. Photo: Getty / Stefan Postles

Clive Palmer, whose Palmer United Party will have three Senators on the federal Parliament’s red leather benches from next week, is about to announce whether he will support the Abbott Government’s push to repeal the ALP’s carbon tax in the Senate.

Palmer, the member for Fairfax, has held a number of positions on the issue since he became an MP last September, attempting to attach a number of conditions to the government receiving his support.

There’s even a rumour that former US vice-president and climate change campaigner Al Gore will join Palmer at his media conference, expected at 5.30pm.

More to come

