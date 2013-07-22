Clive Palmer Hung Up On The ABC After They Asked Who His Candidate For Lyne Was

Photo: Getty Images

Clive Palmer hung up on ABC Radio Mid North Coast presenter Michael Spencer after being asked the name of his political party’s candidate for the seat of Lyne.

“Well I’m not going to be quizzed by you on rubbish,” the multi-millionaire said before hanging up the phone, according to ABC News.

Spencer had asked him repeatedly who the Palmer United Party candidate for the seat currently held by retiring MP Rob Oakeshott was.

The Palmer United Party had endorsed Taree resident Simon Rock, but according to The ABC, he decided not to run.

Port Macquarie local Troy Wilkie is now contesting Lyne for the fledgling political party.

