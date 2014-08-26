Clive Palmer Has Written A Grovelling Apology To China's Ambassador For His Comments About China

Getty/Stefan Postles

Clive Palmer has just written a letter to the Chinese ambassador apologising for his comments made last week on the ABC’s Q&A.

The leader of the Palmer United United Party said he regrets any hurt he may have caused over the comments made last Monday night when he referred to his business partners as “Chinese Mongrels” and “bastards” who “shoot their own people”.

Here is the video of Palmer’s comments made last week.

In the letter addressed to his excellency Ma Zhaoxu and signed by Palmer, he wrote “I most sincerely apologise for any insult to Chinese people caused by the language I used”.

“We always must have an open mind,” he said. “In keeping an open mind, I now come to the realisation that what I said on Q&A was an insult to Chinese people everywhere and I wish to assure them they have my most genuine and sincere apology.”

Here’s the full apology letter.

