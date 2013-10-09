Clive Palmer Has Received $2 Million In Taxpayer Funding For His Federal Election Result

Getty/ Stefan Postles

Taxpayers have so far paid out a total of $56 million to political parties and candidates in the 2013 Federal Election, including $2 million to billionaire businessman Clive Palmer.

Payments were calculated by the Australian Electoral Commission based on the votes received as of September 27. The AEC said today that the $56 million accounted for 99% of funding entitlements, with the remaining sum to be paid when vote counting was finalised.

According to the AFR, Palmer is estimated to have spent between $15 million and $20 million on his election campaign.

Via the AEC, here’s how taxpayer dollars were distributed:

