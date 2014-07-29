Clive Palmer Has Had A Small Victory In His Legal Battle With CITIC

Clive Palmer, and his company Mineralogy, is in the middle of a legal stoush with the Chinese state-owned CITIC Pacific.
It’s a touchy subject for Australia’s richest parliamentarian but it seems he has had a small victory with the AFR reporting this morning that CITIC has dropped one of the cases against Mineralogy.
The AFR reports that this specific case was over $106,000 outstanding from arbitration between the firms.
The battle between Palmer, his firm and CITIC continues however, with CITIC last week joining Palmer personally to a $12 million action over the misappropriation of funds.
