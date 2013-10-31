THE VOTES ARE IN: Clive Palmer Is An Australian Member Of Parliament After All

Clive Palmer

Clive Palmer, the billionaire turned politician, has won his seat in Australia’s national parliament.

The head of the Palmer United Party won the recount in the Queensland seat of Fairfax with a final margin of 53 votes, says the electoral commission.

Palmer originally finished seven votes in front of the Liberal National Party’s Ted O’Brien. A recount is automatic for margins under 100 votes.

Mr Palmer will be his party’s only member sitting in the House of Representatives. The Palmer United Party will also have at least two senators.

A third senator is also possible, depending on a recount in Western Australia.

