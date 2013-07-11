Clive Palmer Could Lose His Right To Operate A Key Port In Western Australia

The Australian has reported that Clive Palmer has been told he could lose his right to operate the port of Cape Preston, near Karratha in WA, citing unnamed government sources.

According to the article it is over fears about his company Mineralogy’s credentials and ability to operate the new port.

The port’s sole user, according to The Aus, is CITIC Pacific. Palmer is involved in legal action against the Chinese state-owned company in the Western Australia Supreme Court over a royalties dispute.

The port was built by CITIC to handle the delivery of magnetite iron ore being mined in the Pilbara. The article said Mineralogy only had a handful of staff there in a temporary building.

In a separate article earlier this week, the Australian published extracts of a secretly-recorded Clive Palmer lashing out at CITIC executives in 2010.

“I’ve had enough of you, so just pack up all your f . . king gear and get back to China,” he said to one according to the newspaper.

Palmer is also currently suing the newspaper and two of its journalists.

