Clive Palmer Could Be Arrested If He Doesn't Explain Company Spending Habits

PUP leader Clive Palmer (Photo: Bloomberg)

Mining millionaire turned federal politician Clive Palmer could be arrested unless he explains how he allegedly spent over $12 million which Chinese company CITIC Pacific claims he took during his 2013 election campaign.

CITIC through its subsidary Sino Iron has made 15 applications with the Queensland Supreme court on Monday, including a subpoena with the federal politician’s name on it. The company is demanding Palmer produce two cheque butts numbered 2046 and 2073 to explain the withdrawal of $10 million on August 8 and another $2,167,050 on September 2, The Courier Mail reports.



The chequebook in question is attached to Palmer’s company Mineralogy.

Operating the Sino Iron project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, CITIC Pacific has accused Mineralogy of wrongfully taking money from its mining operation’s accounts.

The subpoenas claim $10 million was paid to Palmer’s other company Cosmo Developments, a company which had contracts with his other entities Mineralogy and Queensland Nickel to provide port management services at CITIC’s Cape Preston magnetite operation.

Failure to comply with the subpoenas “without lawful excuse is contempt of Court and may result in your arrest,” the documents stated.

Also listed on the subpoenas are National Australia Bank, senior Mineralogy executive Clive Mesink and Brisbane-based company Media Circus, which produced campaign collateral for the Palmer United Party last year.

CITIC alleges the second cheque for over $2.1 million was “presented for banking by Media Circus on or about 2 September 2013”.

Palmer told the Courier Mail he was unaware of the legal developments.

