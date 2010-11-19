Australian Mining Boss Gives 55 Mercedes, Hundreds Of 5-Star Vacations To Workers

Australian mining boss Clive Palmer is spending an incredible $10 million on bonuses for his 800 workers, according to Sydney Morning Herald.



The best 55 workers all get brand new Mercedes Benz cars.

The next 700 workers get vacations for two at five-star hotels in Fiji.

The 50 worst workers still get vacations for two at Sheraton Mirage Port Douglas.

Says Palmer: “The employees in Queensland Nickel have worked tirelessly since July, 2009, to make this business a success and now I want to reward them.”

Palmer, Australia’s fifth richest man, bought the unprofitable Yaluba Nickel Mine from BHP Biliton in 2009 and turned it to profit. Rising nickel prices have helped the rebound.

Incidentally, Palmer was a vocal opponent to Aussie mining super tax, which was largely defeated. He prefers the benevolent monarch approach.

Check out charts of the commodity price boom happening everywhere >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.