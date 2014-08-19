Clive Palmer Called His Business Partners 'Chinese Mongrels' On Live TV Last Night... And Worse

Picture: ABC Australia

In an extraordinary outburst on the ABC’s Q&A last night, Clive Palmer has called his former business partners “Chinese mongrels” when questioned by host Tony Jones about the $12 million his partners allege he funneled toward his election campaign.

Initially he brushed the question off saying, “I can tell you the allegations are not true and we’re taking immediate action in the Supreme Court.”

But when Jones pushed further, Palmer let loose a tirade saying that the Chinese were “trying to have a go at people in this country” and that it’s just a legal tactic.

Which is how it looked at the time and Palmer’s explanation seems entirely reasonable.

But a clearly agitated Palmer stepped up the rhetoric, telling Jones:

“We’ll sue them. We’ve had three judgements in the Federal Court, the Supreme Court of WA and arbitration against these Chinese mongrels. I’m saying that’s because they’re communists, because they shoot their own people, they haven’t got a justice system and they want to take over this country and we’re not going to let them do it.”

Palmer set the scene for his tirade by accusing the Chinese of trying to take over Australia’s ports and steal its national resources.

“I don’t mind standing up against the Chinese bastards and stopping them from doing it,” he said.

