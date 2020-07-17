Clive Palmer has been charged by ASIC with fraud and breaches of directors' duties

Clive Palmer. Photo by Stefan Postles/Getty Images

Clive Palmer has been charged with fraud and breaches of directors’ duties following an investigation by ASIC.

The charges relate to the transfer of more than $12 million.

The maximum penalty for the charge of fraud is five years’ imprisonment.

Clive Palmer has been charged with fraud and dishonest use of his position as a company director over the funding of his political party, the Palmer United Party.

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) announced in a statement it had charged Palmer with two counts of dishonest use of position as a director, and two counts of fraud by dishonestly gaining a benefit or advantage.

The corporate watchdog alleges Palmer dishonestly obtained a benefit or advantage for his company Cosmo Developments Pty Ltd and/or the Palmer United Party (PUP) and others by authorising the transfer of $10,000,000 contrary to the purpose for which the funds were being held.

ASIC alleges Palmer Mineralogy Pty Ltd dishonestly used his position as a director of mining company Mineralogy Pty Ltd to gain that advantage.

The watchdog also alleges that, between 31 August 2013 and 3 September 2013, Palmer dishonestly obtained a benefit or advantage for Media Circus Network Pty Ltd – a PR firm – and/or PUP by authorising the transfer of $2,167,065.60 contrary to the purpose for which the funds were being held.

The maximum penalty for the the charge of fraud is five years’ imprisonment, though it can be increased to 12 years imprisonment if “circumstances of aggravation” can be proven.

The maximum penalty for the charge of dishonest use of position as a director is $340,000 or imprisonment for five years, or both.

