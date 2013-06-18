Clive Palmer Accidently Sent A Text Message To The Wrong Person Yesterday

Photo:

After The Australian newspaper carried a story on Monday claiming would-be Prime Minister Clive Palmer was in need of cash, the mining magnate sent a text message saying it was not to receive any information about him or his companies any more.

The only problem: according to The Australian, he sent it to Queensland mines minister Andrew Cripps, instead of his public relations manager, Andrew Crook.

The Australian had reported that Palmer had written to a Chinese creditor urging the payment of money he was owed.

According to the newspaper, he warned some 1000 jobs are at risk without the payment from CITIC Pacific, which has “close links to China’s political leadership”.

