Clive Davis, Doug Morris Trying To Save The Music Industry

After being effectively demoted from his CEO position at BMG last spring, Clive Davis is now leading hit-making efforts at the newly reconstituted Sony Music Entertainment.



New York Post: He helped break out UK “Pop Idol” winner Leona Lewis in America, where she’s sold 1.1 million albums and 4.2 million downloads of the hit song “Bleeding Love,” according to Nielsen SoundScan.

And this week Oscar winner and former “American Idol” contestant Jennifer Hudson’s 217,000-selling debut, was good enough for No. 2 on the Billboard charts.

Let’s hope that album continues to do well because Hudson’s movie agent just got fired.[Update: An earlier version of this post erroneously said that Hudson’s movie agent was fired last week, which wasn’t correct. In our frequent searching of whorepresents.com last week following WMA’s four agent firings, we confused Hudson’s agent, Brad Slater, with one of the people who got the axe. He’s still at WMA, Jennifer Hudson still has an agent, and we still hope her album does well.]

Now, according to several sources inside Sony Music, US label group boss Rob Stringer has asked Davis to talk with the heads of Columbia Records and Epic Records about working on projects for some of the artists on their labels.

Evidently all those convenient appearances on “The Hills” aren’t helping as much as Sony would like.

The Post adds that Davis might be building his own A&R staff and could be working on new albums from Billy Joel and Harry Connick Jr. Meanwhile, his longtime protege Whitney Houston might not be able to make a comeback with her new disc, the paper says, adding that Davis’ focus on hit singles could help in the download-era.

Meanwhile, over at rival label Universal Music Group, CEO Doug Morris just signed a new longterm deal and is close to bringing in legendary talent-spotter Jason Flom to work A&R for subsidiary Universal Republic. Flom would be the latest of many Warner Music Group components that the former WMG exec has brought over to UMG.

Now that he’s committed to Universal for several more years, Morris tells Billboard that he is determined to lead the company through the music industry’s current rough patch.

“I want to take the company through this bumpy period, to the takeoff. And it’s close to the takeoff,” says Morris.

More importantly, he seems to have a better understanding of the role of the Internet in music than he did in a much-publicized profile in Wired last November. But that’s another story…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.