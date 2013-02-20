Music Mogul Clive Davis Comes Out As Bisexual

Clive Davis — the 80-year-old record producer and music exec responsible for the careers of Whitney Houston, Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, Rod Stewart, Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson, among others — has come out of the closet as a bisexual in his new memoir “The Soundtrack of My Life.”Despite being married twice and having four children, the current chief creative officer at Sony Music reveals he has had two serious relationships with men over the past 20 years.



Davis writes that his first same-sex sexual encounter came at Studio 24.

“Was I nervous?” writes Davis in “Soundtrack.” “Absolutely. Did the heavens open up? No. But it was satisfying.”

Davis also reveals that he has been in “a strong monogamous relationship” with a man for the last seven years but makes it clear he considers himself as strictly bisexual, not gay.

“Do I feel I could have been similarly attracted to a woman?” Davis writes. “The answer is yes.”

“I’m not lying,” recently Davis told ABC’s “Nightline.” “[Bisexuality] does exist. For over 50 years I never had sex with a male. It wasn’t repressed. I had very good sexual relationships with women.”

"The Sound Track of My Life" also gives never-before-seen glimpses into Davis' close relationship with Whitney Houston, who he begged to get help before her untimely death, and his rocky working relationship Kelly Clarkson.

The memoir, co-written with Rolling Stone contributing editor Anthony DeCurtis, was published Tuesday by Simon & Schuster.

