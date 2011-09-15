The Best Scenes From Curb Your Enthusiam's Season Finale

Larry David is not known for his ability with children, especially when other adults get involved. In Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s season finale on Sunday, he made one of his biggest gaffes yet.



If you caught it, we know you’re going to want to watch clips of Larry’s interactions with Greg, the 7-year old, again.

If you didn’t, trust us, you will absolutely laugh out loud (and it won’t spoil the episode).

