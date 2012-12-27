The Clippers Wore Ugly Christmas Sweaters After Winning Their 14th-Straight Game Last Night

The Los Angeles Clippers have the best record in the NBA.



They comfortably beat Denver at home yesterday, and afterward they threw an ugly sweater party to celebrate.

The Clippers have always played second fiddle to the Lakers in LA. But this year they are cleverly trying to be the goofy younger brother of the older, buttoned-up Lakers.

They aren’t taking themselves too seriously, and it’s working:

Photo: @cp3

Photo: @laclippers

Photo: web.stagram.com

Photo: @Beast17sa

