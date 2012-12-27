The Clippers Wore Ugly Christmas Sweaters After Winning Their 14th-Straight Game Last Night

Tony Manfred

The Los Angeles Clippers have the best record in the NBA.

They comfortably beat Denver at home yesterday, and afterward they threw an ugly sweater party to celebrate.

The Clippers have always played second fiddle to the Lakers in LA. But this year they are cleverly trying to be the goofy younger brother of the older, buttoned-up Lakers.

They aren’t taking themselves too seriously, and it’s working:

chris paul christmas sweater

Photo: @cp3

clippers ugly sweater

Photo: @laclippers

blake griffin ugly sweater

Photo: web.stagram.com

matt barnes ugly sweater

Photo: @Beast17sa

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.