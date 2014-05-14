Clippers Player Posts Definitive Screenshot Of The Botched Call That Cost Them The Game

Los Angeles Clippers forward Matt Barnes was right at the center of the botched out-of-bounds call with 11 seconds left in Oklahoma City’s 105-104 win on Tuesday night.

On the play, OKC’s Reggie Jackson drove to the basket, Barnes made contact with his left hand (which was probably a foul, but more on that in a minute), and Jackson seemed to clearly hit it out of bounds with his right hand.

It should have been Clippers ball.

The referees ruled that the ball went off Barnes, though, even after consulting replay. Russell Westbrook made three free throws on the ensuing possession and Oklahoma City won 105-104.

Shortly after the game, Barnes posted this screenshot of the play on Instagram with the caption, “There’s no question this went off my hand last right? #F*€koutahere!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

It’s pretty grainy, but it seemingly shows the ball going off Jackson’s right hand (more below):

Barnes clearly slaps Jackson in the left wrist, which should have been called a foul. But Jackson was still the last one to touch it.

After the game, Doc Rivers said the refs only gave the ball to OKC because they realised that it should have been a foul on replay and wanted to make up for it.

A second angle of the play:

And another screenshot:

