LA Clippers Players Protest Owner's Alleged Racist Remarks By Refusing To Wear Warm-Ups

One of the big questions surrounding the recent revelation of an alleged phone conversation in which Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling is accused of making racist remarks was how the Clippers players would respond.

Prior to Sunday’s playoff game against the Golden State Warriors, the Clippers players apparently protested the comments by refusing to wear their their warmups. The players piled the warm-up tops in the middle of the court while they prepared for the game.



The players warmed up in their team warm-up pants and their warm-up shirts inside-out while the warm-up tops remained in the middle of the court.

