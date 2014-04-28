Clippers Players Dump Team-Issued Gear At Midcourt, Wear Shirts Inside Out In Donald Sterling Protest

Tony Manfred
Blake griffin clippers protestArash Markazi

In the wake of the racist comments allegedly made by Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, Clippers players staged a protest before Game 4 against the Warriors.

The team took the court for pregame warmups, left their team-issued jackets in a pile at mid-court, and warmed up with their shirts inside out to hide the Clippers logo.

The pile of warmup jackets: (via ESPN’s Arash Markazi):

The players:

