This Clippers Fan Drained A Half-Court Shot On His 21st Birthday To Win A Car

Chance Lavitch gave himself the greatest 21st birthday gift of all — a brand new Jeep that he won by making a half-court shot at Monday’s Clippers-Thunder game in L.A.



Draining a half-court shot during an NBA game is the secret dream of every sports fan. Doing it on your 21st birthday is pretty much the best thing ever.

Here’s the video (via SportsGrid):

