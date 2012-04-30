While You Were Sleeping You Missed This Epic Fourth-Quarter Comeback By The Clippers

The Clippers were down 82-55 with 14 minutes left against the Grizzlies last night.
After that, they exploded on a 44-16 run to close the game, and completed one of the craziest comebacks in NBA history.
Some nuggets from the fourth quarter:
- The Clips used a 26-1 run to grab the lead at 97-96.
- Nick Young was key. He hit three 3-pointers in a 60-second span to close the gap from 12 to 3.
- Memphis made one field goal in the final nine minutes of the game.
- Chris Paul made the game-winning free throws with 23-seconds left
- Memphis still had a chance to win! Rudy Gay had the last shot, but missed a jumper and the Clippers escaped.
Memphis completely overpowered L.A. early in the game. But they let their guard down, stopped playing defence, and got sucker-punched in the worst way possible.
Here’s the quick version of that 26-1 run (apologies for the corny music):
