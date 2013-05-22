The Clippers Fire Coach Vinny Del Negro After Crashing Out Of The Playoffs

Los Angeles Clippers coach Vinny Del Negro has been fired, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! reports.



It’s not a surprise.

The Clippers won their division, but crashed out of the playoffs in the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Del Negro caught the vast majority of the team’s playoff failure. Many questioned why he never developed an offensive system for his team, never settled on a specific rotation, and consistently played Chauncey Billups over the younger, better Eric Bledsoe.

It was a minor surprise that he wasn’t fired last year.

The Clippers need to re-sign Chris Paul this offseason, and their window to reach the finals is rapidly closing with Paul getting to the downside of his career.

The Western Conference was wide open this year after Russell Westbrook went down with an injury.

