Clipp Has Appointed A Former Microsoft Executive As Its CEO, More Big News On The Way

Todd Forest

Clipp, the payment app which has been described as “Uber for bar tabs” has announced former Microsoft Executive, Todd Forest, as the company’s new CEO.

Forest, has worked with international brands like Nike and AOL, and says his plan is “to cement our position as Australia’s go-to mobile payments solution.”

He joins the Aussie startup at a time when the mobile payments are set to experience a massive shift following Apple’s mobile wallet announcement.

“I join [the business] at a time when the mobile payments space is beginning to heat up,” said Forest. “Clipp is at the forefront of the industry in Australia, proven by the rapid uptake of our proprietary technology in the last six months alone.”

This year the startup has experienced rapid scale, signing over 200 venues in less than 6 months. Now, Clipp has its eyes on raising more revenue through future capital rounds.

Forets, who now owns a minority stake in Clipp, also is an active angel investor who has currently invested in 6 successful Australian start-ups including DesignCrowd, RecruitLoop, Posse, XLabs and HeyLets.

The new CEO said he looks forward to working with the business and told us to expect some “big news” next year.

Now read why co-founder of Clipp, Greg Taylor thinks the bar tab in Australia has changed forever now that PIN is the only form of authorising a payment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.