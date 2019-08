Imagine boarding an aeroplane in a completely relaxed, comfortable situation. This concept for air travel by Clip-Air could make it commonplace. Clip-Air separates the cabin from the wings, engines, and cockpit. A flying module would carry pods underneath it and fill it with passengers, cargo, or extra fuel.

