For The First Time Ever, Women Will Be In Charge Of America's Most Prestigious Ad Awards Show

YouTube/yumyumgle Esthe WAM’s bowling ad won a CLIO Award in 2009 depite its ridiculous portrayal of a woman.

After issuing a call to action about gender inequality in the advertising industry last May, the CLIO Awards announced Wednesday that the jury for its 2014 awards would have more women on it then men.

According to the list of jury members released by the event’s organisers, there will be 30 female jury members this year and only 29 men.

“We’ve been talking about it for over a year, since before we even started going through the jury selection process,” CLIO Awards executive director Nicole Purcell said. “It really started to come together, and this year, we have an amazing jury.”

The CLIO Awards is an annual, international competition honouring achievements in advertising, design, and communications. Each year, agencies and individuals submit their best work for consideration in 18 media types ranging from film to direct marketing. Since its inception in 1959, the contest has been judged by juries that were primarily male.

In the past, the show has given awards to ads that were not exactly progressive when it comes to gender, like this 2009 winner for a Japanese hair removal brand called Esthe WAM:

The CLIOs set about to change that this past year, when the organisation announced its intention to field a gender-equal jury in 2014 to be more strongly reflect the contributions of women to the advertising industry.

To do this, Purcell and her team created a place on the CLIO Awards website for people to submit anonymous nominations, since women are less likely than men to submit themselves for consideration. The CLIO Awards also met with the major agencies to find talented women and encourage them to serve as judges.

With the help of the agencies and the awareness created by ongoing industry conversation gender equality in creative roles, Purcell said the task of finding talented females for her juries was not particularly difficult.

“It came easier than it has in the past, I think because of everyone talking about creative women in the field,” Purcell said. “People are always asking ‘Where are these female creatives?’ Well, guess what? We just found them.”

Purcell said she did not think the increased number of women on the juries would alter the results of the competitions in any way.

“At the end of the day, when we start the jury selection process, what we’re looking for is the thought provokers and the idea generators,” said Brooke Barasch, the CLIO Awards’ director of marketing. “The idea really isn’t about the perspective of males or females, it’s really about just having the creative minds in the room.”

Here’s the complete list of jury panels the CLIO Awards announced today:

FILM

Anne De Maupeou Chief Creative Officer, Marcel — Paris, France Jon Flannery EVP, Executive Creative Director, DraftFCB — Chicago, USA Nick Gill Partner, Executive Creative Director, BBH — London, UK Mike Smith Executive Creative Director, BBDO — New York, USA Agnello Dias Chief Creative Officer & Co-founder, TAPROOT — Mumbai, India Anita Ríos General Creative Director, JWT — Buenos Aires, Argentina Raquel Martínez Executive Creative Director, McCann — Madrid, Spain Justine Armour Creative Director, Wieden+Kennedy — Portland, USA Kentaro Ichiki Creative Director, Hakuhodo — Tokyo, Japan

PRINT, PRINT TECHNIQUE & OUT OF HOME

Alexander Schill Chief Creative Officer & Partner, serviceplan — Munich, Germany Bechara Mouzannar Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett — Beirut, Lebanon Anselmo Ramos VP Creative Director at Ogilvy Brazil & Founder at DAVID, Ogilvy — Sao Paulo Brazil Gigi Lee Executive Creative Director, Y&R — Kulala Lumpur, Malaysia Carol Lam Chief Creative Officer & Managing Partner, Saatchi & Saatchi — Quarry Bay, Hong Kong Lisa Fedyszyn Creative Director, WHYBIN \ TBWA — Auckland, New Zealand Xanthe Wells ‎Chief Creative Officer, Pitch — Los Angeles, USA Nikki Lindman Creative, Adam&Eve DDB — London, UK

Hugo Corredor Chief Creative Officer, Sancho BBDO — Bogota, Colombia

DIRECT & ENGAGEMENT

Judy John CEO and Chief Creative Officer, Leo Burnett — Toronto, Canada Merlee Jayme Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, DM9 — NCR, Philippines Doerte Spengler-Ahrens Chief Creative Officer, Jung von Matt/fleet — Hamburg, Germany Ioana Filip Group Creative Director, McCann — Bucharest, Romania Ted Lim Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu — Singapore, Singapore Shahir Zag Chief Creative Officer, Y&R — Dubai, UAE Andrey Gubaydullin Executive Creative Director & Co-Owner, Voskhod — Yekaterinburg, Russia Will Rust Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy — Prague, Czech Republic

BRANDED ENTERTAINMENT & CONTENT

Kerry Keenan Partner, Chief Creative Officer, Deutsch – New York, USA Leslie Sims EVP, Executive Creative Director, McCann Erickson – New York, USA Kat Thomas Co-Founder & Executive Creative Director, One Green Bean — Sydney, Australia Hadas Liwer Chief Creative Officer, JWT — Tel Aviv, Israel Jesse Coulter Co-Chief Creative Officer, Creative Artist Agency — Los Angeles, USA Chris Bruss Vice President of Branded Entertainment at Funny Or Die & President at Gifted Youth — Los Angeles, USA Fred Levron Executive Director/Creative Director Digital and Branded Content, Ogilvy — Paris, France Sergio Gordilho Co-President And Chief Creative Officer, Africa — Sao Paulo, Brazil Silvia Goh Chief Content Officer, LiquidThread/Starcom Mediavest Group — Shanghai City, China

DIGITAL & DIGITAL TECHNIQUE

Alessandra Lariu Co-Founder, SHESAYS — New York, USA Brent Choi Chief Creative & Integration Officer, JWT — Toronto, Canada Brad Kay President & Partner, SS+K — New York, USA Paul Collins Creative Director, RG/A — Stockholm, Sweden Wain Choi Global VP & Executive Creative Director, Cheil Worldwide — Seoul, South Korea Eric Schoeffler Chief Creative Officer, DDB Tribal Group GmbH – Düsseldorf, Germany Jonathan Woytek Creative Director, Pereira & O’Dell — San Francisco, USA Luciana Haguiara Digital Creative Director, Almap BBDO — Sao Paulo, Brazil Michal Pasternak Chief Experience Officer, Huge — New York, USA

DESIGN

Sagi Haviv Partner & Designer, Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv — New York, USA Greg Quinton Executive Creative Directorm The Partners — London, UK Justin Drape Chief Creative Officer / Co-Founder, The Monkeys/Maud — Sydney, Australia Hideto Yagi Creative Director, Dentsu — Tokyo, Japan Katie Taylor Executive Creative Director, Landor Associates — Hamburg, Germany Joanne Thomas Creative Director, The Jupiter Drawing Room — Cape Town, South Africa Gesina Roters Creative Partner, Day Creative Business Partners B.V. — Amsterdam, Netherlands

CONTENT & CONTACT, INTEGRATED CAMPAIGN, & INNOVATIVE MEDIA

