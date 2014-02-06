For The First Time Ever, Women Will Be In Charge Of America's Most Prestigious Ad Awards Show

Aaron Taube
Esthe WAM Bowling adYouTube/yumyumgleEsthe WAM’s bowling ad won a CLIO Award in 2009 depite its ridiculous portrayal of a woman.

After issuing a call to action about gender inequality in the advertising industry last May, the CLIO Awards announced Wednesday that the jury for its 2014 awards would have more women on it then men.

According to the list of jury members released by the event’s organisers, there will be 30 female jury members this year and only 29 men.

“We’ve been talking about it for over a year, since before we even started going through the jury selection process,” CLIO Awards executive director Nicole Purcell said. “It really started to come together, and this year, we have an amazing jury.”

The CLIO Awards is an annual, international competition honouring achievements in advertising, design, and communications. Each year, agencies and individuals submit their best work for consideration in 18 media types ranging from film to direct marketing. Since its inception in 1959, the contest has been judged by juries that were primarily male.

In the past, the show has given awards to ads that were not exactly progressive when it comes to gender, like this 2009 winner for a Japanese hair removal brand called Esthe WAM:

The CLIOs set about to change that this past year, when the organisation announced its intention to field a gender-equal jury in 2014 to be more strongly reflect the contributions of women to the advertising industry.

To do this, Purcell and her team created a place on the CLIO Awards website for people to submit anonymous nominations, since women are less likely than men to submit themselves for consideration. The CLIO Awards also met with the major agencies to find talented women and encourage them to serve as judges.

With the help of the agencies and the awareness created by ongoing industry conversation gender equality in creative roles, Purcell said the task of finding talented females for her juries was not particularly difficult.

“It came easier than it has in the past, I think because of everyone talking about creative women in the field,” Purcell said. “People are always asking ‘Where are these female creatives?’ Well, guess what? We just found them.”

Purcell said she did not think the increased number of women on the juries would alter the results of the competitions in any way.

“At the end of the day, when we start the jury selection process, what we’re looking for is the thought provokers and the idea generators,” said Brooke Barasch, the CLIO Awards’ director of marketing. “The idea really isn’t about the perspective of males or females, it’s really about just having the creative minds in the room.”

