Republicans Aren't Done Attacking Hillary Clinton Over Benghazi

The latest GOP report out about Benghazi points the finger of responsibility directly at Hillary Clinton and the State Department.



The 46-page report draws on classified internal emails to illustrate a different picture from the one Clinton testified to in front of Congress.

And it doesn’t bode well for her future: Clinton is widely expected to be the Democratic nominee for president, and it seems the GOP is just warming her up for what will certainly be another grilling over her role in Benghazi.

(Just to illustrate where the authors place blame — Clinton is mentioned by name 30 times throughout, where Obama is mentioned just twice.)

The authors allege that Clinton scaled back security measures set in place in order to save on costs. Furthermore, they conclude Clinton knowingly scrubbed references of Al Qaeda from the talking points, and all mentions of the CIA giving her warnings about previous attacks (five in total) and the dangers of operations there.

The argument also accuses Obama (“the administration”) of not launching any response despite several available military assets.

As a former top-level cabinet member, of course, Clinton will also have to answer for Obama’s perceived mistakes.

These are all familiar arguments coming from the GOP about Benghazi, but the resurgence of the issue indicates it didn’t die after the election, like some analysts expected.

Retired Special Forces Col. Jamie Williamson, cofounder of the nonpartisan group OpSec, told the Washington Free Beacon that Clinton and Obama broke Soldier’s creed, “not to leave anybody behind.”“

“This will come back to bite her in any upcoming election,” Williamson said to the Beacon. “I will see to that.”

