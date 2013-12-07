Leaked Doodles Show What Clinton Was Really Thinking About During Serbia Meeting

The legendary hacker that goes by the name of Guccifer has hacked into the email accounts and private information of a number of high profile politicians and celebrities, including George W. Bush and Colin Powell. He just added one more to the list: former President Bill Clinton.

After hacking into the Clinton Library’s files, Guccifer found five pages of Bill Clinton’s doodles on official documents, including a series of doodles that appear to have occurred during a meeting in the Situation Room on Serbia and Slobodan Milosevic, published at Gawker.

Check out what Clinton was really thinking about during the meeting:

