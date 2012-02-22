HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Hamptons Estate Where The Clintons Once Summered For $17 Million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The Bridgehampton home where former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hilary Clinton spent a summer vacation in 2010 just hit the market for $16.995 million, according to Newsday. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house was originally on the market in 2010 for $14.995 million. As summer approaches this season, it appears the sellers were confident enough to raise the price.



The home has a private walk way to 140 feet of oceanfront property, where there is a beachside gazebo.

[Via the Real Deal]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.