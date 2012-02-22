HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The Hamptons Estate Where The Clintons Once Summered For $17 Million

Meredith Galante
bill clinton and hillary clinton summer bridgehampton home, on sale for $16.995 million

Photo: Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

The Bridgehampton home where former President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hilary Clinton spent a summer vacation in 2010 just hit the market for $16.995 million, according to Newsday. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house was originally on the market in 2010 for $14.995 million. As summer approaches this season, it appears the sellers were confident enough to raise the price.

The home has a private walk way to 140 feet of oceanfront property, where there is a beachside gazebo.

[Via the Real Deal]

Here's what it looks like from above.

A kidney-shaped pool.

Inside, the pure white walls truly give a feeling of a summer home.

We love the exposed brick on the fireplace.

The kitchen has a lot of beautiful, light-wood cabinets.

The home office where one of the Clintons may have made important business calls.

The bathroom has a lot of lighting, a perfect place to apply makeup.

This could be the bedroom Hillary and Bill stayed in.

The guest bedroom.

A cute room for the kids.

Catch some sun on the back porch.

The porch wraps around the entire back of the house, and leads to the path to the beach.

This is the amazing view you have on your walk to the beach.

140 feet of beachfront property.

