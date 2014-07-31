Clintons Dismiss Tell-All Books About Them As 'Complete Crap'

Team Clinton has taken its public criticism of tell-all books about President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton to a new level, accusing a trio of authors of “concocting trashy nonsense” and producing “complete crap” about them, according toa Politico reportpublished Thursday.

“Their behaviour should neither be allowed nor enabled, and legitimate media outlets who know with every fibre of their being that this is complete crap should know not to get down in the gutter with them and spread their lies,” spokesmen for Bill, Hillary, and their daughter, Chelsea Clinton, reportedly said in a joint statement.

The three books — “Blood Feud” by Ed Klein, “Clinton, Inc.” by Daniel Halper, and “The First Family Detail” by Ronald Kessler — contain several salacious anecdotes regarding the former first family. In July, the New York Post quoted allegations from Kessler’s coming book that Bill Clinton “has a buxom blond mistress who visits so often when Hillary Clinton isn’t home in Chappaqua that the former president’s Secret Service detail have given her an unofficial code name: Energizer.” One Klein anecdote depicts Hillary Clinton, an expected presidential contender in 2016, criticising President Barack Obama by saying, “You can’t trust the motherf**ker.”

The Clintons are not alone in viewing some of the books’ accounts as highly suspect. Klein has come under particular scrutiny from critics who have all but accused him of fabricating his quotes. Previously, a source close to Hillary Clinton told Business Insider that Klein was one of the most “despicable” people in the world. (Klein responded: “In typical Clinton fashion, when people can’t handle or respond to the truth, they attack the messenger.”)

The Clintons’ statement to Politico lumped all three authors together as “despicable actors.”

“With Klein, Halper, and Kessler, we now have a Hat Trick of despicable actors concocting trashy nonsense for a quick buck, at the expense of anything even remotely resembling the truth,” the statement said. “It’s an insult to readers [and] authors, and should be reserved for the fiction bin, if not the trash.”

