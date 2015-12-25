Hillary Clinton had a perfect response to a young girl who was bullied

During a recent rally in Iowa, presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was confronted with a question from a young girl who told her that she was subject to bullying in school because of her asthma.

Clinton wouldn’t stand for that.

“You are looking at somebody who’s had a lot of terrible things said about me,” Clinton told her. “I am well aware of the fact that it’s really easy to do that. And you just say it and you send it around the world. And luckily, I’m old enough that it doesn’t particularly bother me, but I can’t even imagine what it’s like to be a young person in today’s world, where that’s coming at you all the time. So I do think we all have to speak up and speak out about trying to create an atmosphere where bullying is not appropriate. Where it’s not allowed. Where people don’t buy into it.”

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Kristen Griffin

