CLINTON CAMPAIGN: If 'whopper' email is published by WikiLeaks in next 2 days, 'it's probably a fake'

A spokesperson for Hillary Clinton’s campaign said Sunday that if Wikileaks were to publish a bombshell email in the final two days of the election, it would likely not be authentic.

“Friends, please remember that if you see a whopper of a Wikileaks in next two days – it’s probably a fake,” tweeted Jennifer Palmieri, the communications director for the Clinton campaign.

For the past several weeks, WikiLeaks has published emails obtained from a hack on campaign chairman John Podesta’s personal account. Many messages published have included exchanges that have caused headaches for the Clinton campaign.

The Clinton campaign has repeatedly declined to say whether any of the emails are authentic, but most reporters and political analysts have reported on them as such.

Representatives for the Clinton campaign have, instead, only said the emails were likely the result of Russia trying to use hackers to interfere with the election. The US intelligence community has publicly accused Russia of hacks on Democratic Party organisations.

