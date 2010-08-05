Clinton Wedding Boosts Asking Price Of Home By $1.5 Million

Chelsea Clinton’s wedding to Marc Mezvinksy has already been labled one of the most expensive of all time, but it has served to increase the value of the home it was held in.



The wedding has increased the asking price of the Rhinebeck, NY estate where it was held from $12 million to $13.5 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The house was already famous for its previous owner, John Jacob Astor IV, who died in the Titantic disaster.

