CLINTON WON'T CONCEDE TONIGHT

Hillary Clinton won’t be attending her Manhattan victory party and she won’t make a concession speech tonight as it looks like the presidential race will be called for Donald Trump.

Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta told reporters that he is heading to the Javits Center alone. When asked if Clinton was going over, he said no, according to CNN reporter Dan Merica.

The Javits Center, which is hosting the victory party, was scheduled to close at 2 a.m. Clinton has been watching the election returns from a hotel in Manhattan.

Podesta addressed supporters at the Javits Center briefly.

“We can wait a little longer can’t we?” he said. “They are still counting votes. And every vote should count.”

He told attendees to head home.

“We’re not going to have anything more to say tonight,” Podesta said. “Everyone should go home.”

The Democratic nominee was expected to win the presidency this week, but late-night returns put her Republican counterpart ahead. It’s now clear that Clinton doesn’t have any likely path to winning.

