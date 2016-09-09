'Unpatriotic' and 'scary': Clinton blasts Trump's declaration that Putin is better leader than Obama

Hillary Clinton denounced Donald Trump on Thursday for asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin was a better leader that President Barack Obama.

“That is not just unpatriotic and insulting to the people of our country, as well as to our Commander in Chief. It is scary,” Clinton said during a press conference.

She added: “It suggests that he will let Putin do whatever Putin wants to do.”

Clinton says Trump’s praise for Putin is “unpatriotic” and “scary” https://t.co/s2dsS7hN7V

— MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 8, 2016

Citing Putin’s approval ratings and ability to exert “control over his country,” Trump declared at a forum Wednesday night that Putin “has been a leader far more than our president.”

“If he says great things about me, I’m going to say great things about him. I’ve already said he is very much of a leader,” Trump said. “The man has very strong control over his country.”

On Thursday, Clinton also slammed Trump over his suggestion that he may replace current American generals.

“He trash-talked American generals, saying they have been ‘reduced to rubble.’ He suggested he would fire them, and replace them with his hand picked generals,” Clinton said.

“That’s how he talks about distinguished men and women who have spent their lives serving our country, sacrificing for us.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.