Clinton ad plays Trump's brutal comments while young women look at themselves in the mirror

Another ad from Hillary Clinton’s campaign uses controversial comments from Donald Trump to send the message that he’s not a good role model for Americans.

The ad shows clips of young women looking at themselves in mirrors and in phone cameras interspersed with clips of Trump making degrading comments about women.

The Republican presidential nominee is shown in the ad saying things like “She’s a slob,” “She ate like a pig,” and “A person who is flat-chested is very hard to be a 10.”

The ad concludes with an interviewer asking Trump, “Do you treat women with respect?” to which he responds, “Uh, I can’t say that either.” It then closes out with text asking, “Is this the president we want for our daughters?”

The Clinton campaign has run similar ads in the past showing children and military veterans listening to Trump’s incendiary comments.

