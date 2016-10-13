TRUMP POLL DISASTER

Picture: Getty Images

Polls released Wednesday showed Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump struggling to freeze fallout from a leaked 2005 tape of him boasting about kissing and groping women.

Trump had fallen behind his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, by 11 points in the key swing state of Ohio, according to a Baldwin Wallace University poll.

The brash billionaire faced bad news in the reliably red state of Utah as well, where he found himself in a statistical three-way tie with Clinton and independent candidate Evan McMullin, according to a Y2 analytics poll.

Moreover, the Y2 Analytics poll showed that 94% of Utahns watched or heard about the recording, and a majority of respondents said Trump should drop out of the race altogether.

Trump was also down in nearly every national poll released over the past several days. In one case, he had fallen behind Clinton by double digits.

Even the Los Angeles Times poll, which has been the only poll in recent weeks to consistently show Trump ahead, showed Trump and Clinton tied.

“The core support for each of the major party candidates has stayed largely unchanged, but the bad news for Trump is that more of the undecideds — and some third party supporters — who are now coming off the fence are moving to Clinton,” said Tom Sutton, director of the Baldwin Wallace Community Research Institute poll.

In the 2005 tape, Trump was captured making lewd remarks about women. In one instance, he said he was able to “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star they let you do it.”

Despite a relatively strong debate performance on Sunday, Trump has been unable to stop the downward spiral. Polls conducted in the aftermath of the story showed Trump down across the board.

President Barack Obama’s approval rating recently hit a three-year high in Gallup’s poll, which may present another bad sign for Trump. The president’s popularity may boost Clinton, who is just about as unpopular as Trump in favorability polls, in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.