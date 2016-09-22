Hillary Clinton has massive lead over Donald Trump in major national poll

Hillary Clinton kept her large lead in the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll Wednesday, holding a 6-point advantage over Donald Trump in a four-way race.

In the prior two installments of the four-way NBC/WSJ poll, which included Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein, Clinton held a 9-point lead in early August and a 6-point lead in mid-July.

“Despite arguably the worst few weeks of her candidacy, the fundamentals still point toward a Hillary Clinton victory,” said Democratic pollster Fred Yang of Hart Research Associates, who conducted the survey with Republican pollster Bill McInturff of Public Opinion Strategies.

“Donald Trump has closed the margin since August, but as we head towards the debate, still needs to push this campaign closer,”McInturff added. “The good news for him is the electorate narrowly agrees with him that America has lost ground and wants to see a change in direction.”

The poll was conducted between September 16 and 19, with 1,000 registered voters polled. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

