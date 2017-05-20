Top aide shares video of Clinton practicing avoiding a hug from Trump at the debates

Alex Lockie

After The New York Times reported Thursday that former FBI Director James Comey took steps to preempt being noticed by, and later hugging, President Donald Trump, a top aide to Hillary Clinton posted a video of the then-candidate practicing to thwart a hug from Trump at the first presidential debate.

Shared by Clinton aide Philippe Reines on Twitter, the video showed the candidate initially deflecting the hug with a handshake. Reines, who played the role of Trump in the Clinton campaign’s debate preparation, was undeterred and awkwardly continued to pursue it as the room roared with laughter.

Watch the moment below:

 

