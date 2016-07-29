CLINTON ON TRUMP: 'A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons'

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton made the case against her Republican rival, Donald Trump, in her convention speech Thursday night.

Touching on a common theme among Democrats, Clinton questioned Trump’s readiness to be commander-in-chief.

“He loses his cool at the slightest provocation,” she said. “When he’s gotten a tough question from a reporter. When he’s challenged in a debate. When he sees a protester at a rally.”

She then mocked his notorious rants on Twitter.

“Imagine him in the Oval Office facing a real crisis,” she said. “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons.”

Clinton also went after Trump for what she sees as a message of division and fear.

“He wants to divide us — from the rest of the world, and from each other,” Clinton said. “He’s betting that the perils of today’s world will blind us to its unlimited promise. He’s taken the Republican Party a long way, from ‘Morning in America’ to ‘Midnight in America.’ He wants us to fear the future and fear each other.”

Clinton quoted former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who said, “The only thing to fear is fear itself.”

Speakers at the Republican National Convention largely sought to emphasise the dangers facing America, while the Democrats at their convention this week have pushed a positive and optimistic message about the future of the country

Clinton’s speech embodied much of the themes at the Democratic National Convention. She spoke of “togetherness” and rejected Trump’s view that the country is in trouble.

“Now we are clear-eyed about what our country is up against,” she said. “But we are not afraid. We will rise to the challenge, just as we always have.”

She rejected his plans to build a wall on the southern border of the US and bar Muslims from entering the country.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that our country is weak,” she said. “We’re not.”

Clinton also negated Trump’s assertion that he alone could fix the country.

“Don’t believe anyone who says: ‘I alone can fix it,'” Clinton said. “Those were actually Donald Trump’s words in Cleveland. And they should set off alarm bells for all of us.”

She mentioned military troops, police officers, teachers, entrepreneurs, and mothers.

“Americans don’t say: ‘I alone can fix it,'” Clinton said. “We say: ‘We’ll fix it together.'”

Trump was quick to respond to Clinton’s provocations.

“Hillary’s refusal to mention Radical Islam, as she pushes a 550% increase in refugees, is more proof that she is unfit to lead the country,” he tweeted Thursday night after Clinton’s speech.

